Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 69.0% from the December 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $506,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

CATH opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $46.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.11.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.329 per share. This is a positive change from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.