GlobalData Plc (DATA.L) (LON:DATA) Trading Down 4%

GlobalData Plc (DATA.L) (LON:DATA) shares were down 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and last traded at GBX 1,310 ($17.12). Approximately 7,656 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 49,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,365 ($17.83).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 153.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,390.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,508.70.

In other GlobalData Plc (DATA.L) news, insider Bernard A. Cragg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($14.37), for a total transaction of £1,100,000 ($1,437,157.04).

About GlobalData Plc (DATA.L) (LON:DATA)

GlobalData Plc provides proprietary data, analytics, and insights services in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense and security, banking and payments, automotive, construction, consumer, foodservices, insurance, medical devices, mining, oil and gas, packaging, pharmaceutical, power, rail, technology, and travel and tourism industries.

