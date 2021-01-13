Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,171 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2,178.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globus Medical stock traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $65.69. The company had a trading volume of 555,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,289. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $68.20. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 71.30, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.08.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.71 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GMED. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 634,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,086,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,356 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,555. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

