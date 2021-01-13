GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of GoDaddy in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.25 million. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.87.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $81.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of -26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. GoDaddy has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $91.81.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in GoDaddy by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 19.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 9.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 68,900 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $5,167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,454 shares in the company, valued at $17,059,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 535 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $39,311.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,031.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,617 shares of company stock worth $11,376,653. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

