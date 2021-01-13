Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Golar LNG Partners were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GMLP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Golar LNG Partners by 164.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 142,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 28.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.35.

Shares of GMLP stock opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. Golar LNG Partners LP has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50. The company has a market cap of $193.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $69.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.48 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners LP will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Partners Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.

