Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Shares Gap Up to $2.79

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.79, but opened at $3.59. Golar LNG Partners shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 82,782 shares trading hands.

GMLP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.35.

Get Golar LNG Partners alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $233.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.48 million. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.04%. On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners LP will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMLP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 164.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 142,100 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 56,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 28.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP)

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.

Recommended Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.