GoldFund (GFUN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $216.00

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 13th. One GoldFund coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $111,140.79 and approximately $216.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GoldFund

GoldFund's total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund's official website is www.goldfund.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

GoldFund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

