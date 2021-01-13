Gores Metropoulos (NASDAQ:GMHI) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.25

Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.25 and last traded at $31.46, with a volume of 6717188 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.99.

Separately, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Gores Metropoulos in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gores Metropoulos by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 427,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 210,343 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gores Metropoulos by 147,062.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 352,951 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,866,000. Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of Gores Metropoulos by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 246,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 61,085 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Gores Metropoulos Company Profile (NASDAQ:GMHI)

Gores Metropoulos, Inc does not have signification operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

