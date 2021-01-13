Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) (TSE:GCM) Director Sells C$229,392.47 in Stock

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) (TSE:GCM) Director Serafino Iacono sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.10, for a total transaction of C$229,392.47. Following the sale, the director now owns -13,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately C($108,579.48).

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) stock opened at C$7.79 on Wednesday. Gran Colombia Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$2.88 and a one year high of C$8.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$479.79 million and a PE ratio of -3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) (TSE:GCM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$150.76 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gran Colombia Gold Corp. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.56%.

Separately, Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) from C$11.41 to C$11.69 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) Company Profile

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, Sandra K, and the Carla underground mines located in Colombia.

