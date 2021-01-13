Granite Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $65,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $67,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $69,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 72.5% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $131,000.

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $82.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.02. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $56.27 and a twelve month high of $100.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

