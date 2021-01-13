Granite Investment Advisors LLC Sells 302 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,221 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,682,000 after acquiring an additional 600,413 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,146,000 after acquiring an additional 966,040 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,683,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,109,000 after acquiring an additional 741,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,347,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,853,000 after acquiring an additional 369,286 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares Russell 2000 ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $211.26 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $211.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.98 and its 200 day moving average is $177.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

