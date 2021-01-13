Granite Investment Advisors LLC Sells 805 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in shares of Aflac by 1,144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Shares of AFL opened at $46.18 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $544,146.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,906,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $41,362.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,789.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,345. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

