Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 115397 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$75.45.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRT.UN. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$88.50 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.75 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$77.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$76.08. The company has a market cap of C$4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:GRT.UN)

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

