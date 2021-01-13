Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (TSE:GC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (TSE:GC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 240933 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$43.32.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,886.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.00.

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (TSE:GC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.86) by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$41.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Great Canadian Gaming Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) news, insider Christopher Merrill Roberts sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total transaction of C$1,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$95,000. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Irene Gorton sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.94, for a total value of C$442,643.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at C$18,969.90. Insiders have sold a total of 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,138 in the last three months.

About Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (TSE:GC)

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 3, 2020, it operated 25 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

