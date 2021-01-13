Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.55

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPEAF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut Great Portland Estates from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Great Portland Estates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.06.

About Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

