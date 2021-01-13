Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 183.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 21.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 75.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 71,747 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATGE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of ATGE opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average of $30.64. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $268.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

