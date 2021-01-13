Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 32,839 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 2,665.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,839 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Several analysts have commented on FBK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.98. FB Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $39.14.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.04. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $165.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FB Financial news, Director James L. Exum sold 2,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $79,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,482. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.