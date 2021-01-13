Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CorVel were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in CorVel by 28.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in CorVel by 61.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in CorVel by 98.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CorVel by 196.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in CorVel in the third quarter valued at $331,000. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $46,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,619,294 shares in the company, valued at $608,975,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $125,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,568,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,366 shares of company stock valued at $6,103,587. 50.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $106.51 on Wednesday. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $110.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.52.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $136.03 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

