Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth about $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLPI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $40.52 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.35.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.50.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

In related news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $145,039.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,976.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $579,504.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,692 shares of company stock worth $2,429,413 over the last ninety days. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

