Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $741,000 Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the third quarter valued at about $4,771,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Worthington Industries by 628.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 79,360 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Worthington Industries by 2,084.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Worthington Industries by 63.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 16.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

In related news, VP Dale T. Brinkman sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $627,724.43. Also, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 3,500 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $164,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,463,915. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.26. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.28. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $58.99.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.