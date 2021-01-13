Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $741,000 Stock Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,290,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,980,000 after acquiring an additional 23,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,802,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,506,000 after buying an additional 72,743 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 314,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after buying an additional 13,577 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 216,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after buying an additional 51,443 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after acquiring an additional 28,613 shares in the last quarter. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on WOR. BidaskClub raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Worthington Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.51 and its 200 day moving average is $45.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.28. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $58.99.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In related news, VP Dale T. Brinkman sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $627,724.43. Also, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 28,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $1,517,879.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 205,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,807,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,463,915. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

