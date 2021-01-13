Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $802,000 Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,052 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 102.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 35.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,249 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.17. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.30.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

