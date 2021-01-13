Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Entegris were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 41.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $307,458.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,236.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $268,626.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,971,102.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $103.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 1.35. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.12 and a 12 month high of $104.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.90.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ENTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Entegris from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.30.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

