Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,869 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 60.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 233.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 45,325 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 41,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $88.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $89.14.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $810.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.88 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $3,522,436.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 306,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,761,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DY shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Dycom Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

