Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 1,056 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

GLPI stock opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.50.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $579,504.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $1,386,762.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,762 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,763.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,692 shares of company stock worth $2,429,413 over the last quarter. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $40.52 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.35.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

