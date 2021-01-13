Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,869 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 41,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

In other Dycom Industries news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $3,522,436.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,761,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Dycom Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $88.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $89.14.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $810.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.88 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.