Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,444 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,932 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 11.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Washington Federal in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Washington Federal in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 18.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 10.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.95. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $36.80.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.60 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Mulholland sold 1,108,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $5,854,458.72. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

WAFD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

