Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,541 Shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 9.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,541 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CryoLife were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CryoLife by 33.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 577.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CryoLife by 323.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CryoLife by 8.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in CryoLife by 16.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott B. Capps sold 8,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $178,530.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 157,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,508.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $138,519.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,642 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,698 shares of company stock worth $700,368 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

CRY stock opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. CryoLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.93. The stock has a market cap of $971.04 million, a PE ratio of -65.76, a P/E/G ratio of 166.73 and a beta of 1.47.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.14. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $65.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

CRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CryoLife from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CryoLife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system.

