Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,541 Shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,541 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CryoLife were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CryoLife by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CryoLife by 33.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CryoLife by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CryoLife by 3.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of CryoLife by 577.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRY stock opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.93. CryoLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.76, a PEG ratio of 166.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.35.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $65.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott B. Capps sold 8,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $178,530.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 157,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,508.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $138,519.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,698 shares of company stock valued at $700,368. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CryoLife from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CryoLife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system.

