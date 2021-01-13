Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 463 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on LGND shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.83.

Shares of LGND opened at $110.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.83. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $57.24 and a one year high of $127.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a current ratio of 20.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $41.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

