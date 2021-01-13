Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 5,038 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Matthews International worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Matthews International by 723.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the second quarter worth about $191,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MATW. BidaskClub cut Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matthews International in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Matthews International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other Matthews International news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $145,800.00. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MATW stock opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.94. Matthews International Co. has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $40.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $399.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.77 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

