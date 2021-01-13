Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 6,853 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,853 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.1% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

TRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of TRN opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $28.74. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.32%.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

