Green Thumb Industries’ (GTBIF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Echelon Wealth Partners

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $38.00 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 29.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS GTBIF opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. Green Thumb Industries has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $29.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.62.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

