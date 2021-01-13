GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 740.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

GERS stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,400. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. GreenShift has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.25.

GreenShift Company Profile

GreenShift Corporation develops and commercializes clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources for the ethanol industry in the United States. The company's corn oil extraction technology integrates into the back-end of existing dry mill corn ethanol plants to extract and recover inedible crude corn oil, which is used in the production of advanced carbon-neutral liquid fuels and other biomass-derived alternatives to fossil fuel-based products.

