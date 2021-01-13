Grid+ (GRID) Price Hits $0.15

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Grid+ token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grid+ has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grid+ has a total market cap of $5.82 million and $73,813.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00045329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.60 or 0.00411087 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00043556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,508.28 or 0.04317722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013646 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Grid+ Token Profile

GRID is a token. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86.

Buying and Selling Grid+

Grid+ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

