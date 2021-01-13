Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Griffon Corporation ( GFF ) is a diversified management and holding company conducting business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital. Griffon currently conducts its operations through three reportable segments: Home & Building Product, Telephonics Corporation and Clopay Plastic Products. Griffon Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchanges and trades under the symbol GFF. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GFF. Truist assumed coverage on Griffon in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Griffon in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Griffon in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Griffon from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Griffon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of NYSE:GFF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.92. 337,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,453. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 2.01. Griffon has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.53.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $660.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.40 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Griffon will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Henry A. Alpert acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,829.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Griffon during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 241.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, China, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

