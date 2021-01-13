Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup raised Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of GRFS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.14. 944,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,301. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61. Grifols has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.13.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Grifols had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 12.79%. Research analysts predict that Grifols will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Grifols in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 9,180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

