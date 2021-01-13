Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Shares Up 9.2%

Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s share price shot up 9.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.88 and last traded at $5.79. 689,951 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,355,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRTS. ValuEngine raised Gritstone Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gritstone Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $221.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.05). Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,962.52% and a negative return on equity of 101.31%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Gritstone Oncology, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 23.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 116,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

