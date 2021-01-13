Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Short Interest Down 83.2% in December

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,374,200 shares, a drop of 83.2% from the December 15th total of 8,190,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 67.7 days.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Grupo México in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get Grupo México alerts:

Shares of Grupo México stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 51,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,471. Grupo México has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06.

Grupo México Company Profile

Grupo MÃ©xico, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, rail transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for, exploits, and obtains minerals, metals, and other byproducts, including copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.