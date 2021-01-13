GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) Short Interest Update

GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 92.4% from the December 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GGTTF stock remained flat at $$0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,551. GTEC has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09.

GTEC Company Profile

GTEC Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes cannabis and its derivatives in Canada. The company brand portfolio includes BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, Cognoscente, and Treehugger. It sells its products through medical and recreational sales channels. The company is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

