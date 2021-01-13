Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Short Interest Update

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Guangdong Investment stock traded down $4.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.70. The company had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 325. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.71. Guangdong Investment has a 1-year low of $70.85 and a 1-year high of $109.57.

Guangdong Investment Company Profile

Guangdong Investment Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store, electric power generation, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. The Water Resources segment provides water distribution and sewage treatment services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

