Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Sells $700,628.00 in Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $700,628.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,006. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GH stock traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $159.36. 1,493,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,193. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $163.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.43 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.75 and a 200-day moving average of $104.74.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. FMR LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after buying an additional 102,483 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,319,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.