Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.11. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $20.16.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

