Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:GBAB)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of GBAB opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $25.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.33.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

