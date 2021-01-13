Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gulfport Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas and oil company focused on the exploration and development of natural gas and oil properties in North America and is one of the largest producers of natural gas in the contiguous United States. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Gulfport holds significant acreage positions in the Utica Shale of Eastern Ohio and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma. In addition, Gulfport holds an acreage position along the Louisiana Gulf Coast, a position in the Alberta Oil Sands in Canada. “

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS:GPORQ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.12. 7,819,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,008,907. Gulfport Energy has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The company has a market cap of $19.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 5.71.

Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 410.97%. The firm had revenue of $136.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gulfport Energy will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gulfport Energy (GPORQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.