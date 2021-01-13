Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Shares Up 11.9%

Shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) shot up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.51. 450,181 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 451,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HNRG. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $65.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hallador Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 78,063 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Hallador Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.