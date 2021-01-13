Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.40-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $375-395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.71 million.Halozyme Therapeutics also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.40-1.55 EPS.

HALO opened at $43.33 on Wednesday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $45.76. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.33. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 270.81 and a beta of 1.76.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HALO. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.29.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $365,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 146,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $214,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,727.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,376 shares of company stock worth $7,728,668. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

