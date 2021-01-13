Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Cuts Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,543 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,620,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,930,000 after buying an additional 5,422,353 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,761,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,468,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,281,000 after purchasing an additional 970,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,623,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,134,000 after purchasing an additional 675,907 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in PagerDuty by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,193,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,455,000 after purchasing an additional 363,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PD traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.78. 11,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.03 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $48.29.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 27.41%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. ATB Capital raised PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

In other PagerDuty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $241,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 127,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $5,773,689.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,887,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,574,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 774,286 shares of company stock worth $32,404,485. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

