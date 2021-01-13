Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,007 shares during the quarter. Twilio makes up 1.5% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 119.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth $96,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 47.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Twilio during the second quarter valued at $282,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWLO traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $375.41. 36,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,928. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $339.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.35. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $375.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. The company has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.46 and a beta of 1.63.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie began coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. FBN Securities boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.96.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.09, for a total value of $602,234.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.02, for a total value of $469,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,884 shares of company stock worth $60,622,562 over the last 90 days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

