Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 443.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 715.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 193.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,486. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04. The stock has a market cap of $463.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.13. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $19.97.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($3.10). The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jason Throne sold 1,979 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $30,417.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $10,928,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDYA shares. Wedbush began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

